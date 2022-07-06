Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,409,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,601,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 22,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

FHN stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,281 shares of company stock worth $9,732,053 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.