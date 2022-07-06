Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,445,969 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 3,287.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445,969 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $54,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $49.41.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $985,641.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,016.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $394,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,759.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,135 shares of company stock worth $3,127,314. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

