Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 585,514 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1,309.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 630,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585,514 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $56,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alcoa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,329 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $2,788,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Alcoa by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 91,201 shares during the period.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.59.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

