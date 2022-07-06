Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 752,373 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 215.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,101,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,373 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $51,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average of $43.54. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

