Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 990,059 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 166.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,584,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990,059 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $55,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Bank of America cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

