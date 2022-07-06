Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 178,188 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178,188 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $42,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $222,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in RingCentral by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in RingCentral by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in RingCentral by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.57.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $315.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

