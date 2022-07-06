Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 375,854 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,938 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 375,854 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $42,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Splunk by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Splunk by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,615,000 after acquiring an additional 206,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $94.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.