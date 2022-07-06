Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500,445 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $58,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.92. The firm has a market cap of $137.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

