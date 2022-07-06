Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 328,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $89,557,000 after acquiring an additional 101,438 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 24,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $149.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.79.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

