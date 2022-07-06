ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as low as C$0.11. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 33,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.18.

ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATAC Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

