Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 33,610,000 shares. Approximately 22.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -1.29.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATHX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

