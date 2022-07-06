Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Down 16.7% in June

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 33,610,000 shares. Approximately 22.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The company has a market cap of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -1.29.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATHX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Athersys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athersys (ATHX)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.