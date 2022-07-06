Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.24.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

AUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $201,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 154,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

