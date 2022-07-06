Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$1.85 at Cowen

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from C$4.00 to C$1.85 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACB has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (down previously from C$6.50) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.15 in a report on Monday, June 6th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.96.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61. The stock has a market cap of C$529.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.44. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$1.56 and a twelve month high of C$11.09.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.