AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $41,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,140.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,029.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,011.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,334 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

