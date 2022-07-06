Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Avid Bioservices’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDMO. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $16.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $34.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 7,537 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,119.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,033 shares of company stock worth $235,429 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.