Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) vs. Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Financial Comparison

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) and Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axsome Therapeutics N/A N/A -$130.40 million ($3.72) -11.08 Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.47 million ($1.07) -4.26

Axsome Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlivex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Axsome Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axsome Therapeutics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $89.62, suggesting a potential upside of 117.46%. Enlivex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 228.95%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.5% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Axsome Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axsome Therapeutics and Enlivex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axsome Therapeutics N/A -389.71% -129.08% Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -22.87% -20.68%

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics beats Axsome Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation. It is also developing AXS-07, a novel, oral, rapidly absorbed, multi-mechanistic, and investigational medicine that has completed two Phase III trials for the acute treatment of migraine; AXS-12, a selective and potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase III trial to treat narcolepsy; and AXS-14, a novel, oral, and investigational medicine that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with Duke University for evaluating AXS-05 in smoking cessation. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Enlivex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.