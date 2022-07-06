Bank of The West Acquires 217 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM opened at $310.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.76. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

