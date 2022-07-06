Bank of The West Has $1.12 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of The West lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 480.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

