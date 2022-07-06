Bank of The West Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in General Motors were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 5,780 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

