Bank of The West Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,922,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

