Bank of The West Purchases 1,437 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bank of The West raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,762,000 after acquiring an additional 116,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,042,000 after buying an additional 44,876 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,348,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,245,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,317,000 after buying an additional 77,239 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $132.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

