Bank of The West Purchases 1,573 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

NYSE:RCL opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.44) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.