Bank of The West Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of The West cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 730,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after buying an additional 354,786 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

