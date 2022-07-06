Bank of The West Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of The West reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 162,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,663 shares of company stock valued at $475,894 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE IRM opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

