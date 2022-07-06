Bank of The West Sells 139 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $327.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $330.85. The firm has a market cap of $310.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,048,829 shares of company stock worth $328,740,043. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

