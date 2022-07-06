Bank of The West Sells 2,194 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of The West trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.69 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

