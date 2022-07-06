Bank of The West Sells 2,366 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of The West reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17. The company has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

