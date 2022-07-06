Bank of The West Sells 321 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank of The West decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Oracle were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $191.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

