Bank of The West Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bank of The West purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.43 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.46 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.66.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

