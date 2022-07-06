Bank of The West Trims Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of The West lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $106.66 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.29.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

