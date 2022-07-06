Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Shares Down 3.9%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 279,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 254,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17.
Basanite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BASA)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basanite (BASA)
- Looking to Dump These 3 Possible Delisted Chinese Stocks? Let’s Take a Look.
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Vera Bradley Stock Getting Cheap
- 3 Education Stocks to Enroll in This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.