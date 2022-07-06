Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.71

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €57.71 ($60.11) and traded as high as €58.08 ($60.50). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €57.24 ($59.63), with a volume of 1,710,426 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.71.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

