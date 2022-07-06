Benin Management CORP Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.4% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:V opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $381.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.59.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

