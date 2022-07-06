Benin Management CORP Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Vertical Research lowered Walt Disney to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.76.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.97. The stock has a market cap of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

