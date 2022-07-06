Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BPTS opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Biophytis has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

About Biophytis

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

