Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:BPTS opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Biophytis has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.
