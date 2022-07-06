Blueprint Medicines Co. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.06) per share.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $54.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 155.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth about $572,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 70.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

