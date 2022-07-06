Blueprint Medicines Co. Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.06) per share.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 35.24% and a negative net margin of 293.97%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

BPMC opened at $54.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.99. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

