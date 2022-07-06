Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UBA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of UBA opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.96%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

