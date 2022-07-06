Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,708 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,906,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,214 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,312,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,678,000 after acquiring an additional 140,179 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,292,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,258,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after acquiring an additional 92,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 928,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

