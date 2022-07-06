Bogart Wealth LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $144.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

