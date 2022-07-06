Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 207,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,733.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 630,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,863,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.