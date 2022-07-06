Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 827.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 47,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 48,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

