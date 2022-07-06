Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 239.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,086,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,549,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after acquiring an additional 319,187 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after acquiring an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,836,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,556,000 after acquiring an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.95. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.