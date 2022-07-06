Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 600 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Fortive stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

