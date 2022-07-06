Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $112.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average of $136.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $109.30 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

