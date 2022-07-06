Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,395 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.21% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $141,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 137,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 73,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.10.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $3,712,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,939,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,377 shares of company stock worth $22,471,598. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.