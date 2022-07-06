Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities lowered shares of Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Boralex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.54.

BRLXF stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. Boralex has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

