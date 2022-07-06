Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Trading Up 4.3%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRLXF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Boralex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Boralex to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

