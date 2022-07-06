Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,446,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,016,000 after acquiring an additional 265,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,016,000 after buying an additional 81,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,235,000 after buying an additional 789,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

