Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of BYD opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after buying an additional 596,358 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.