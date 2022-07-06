Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

BYD has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of BYD opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 101,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $6,085,248.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,492,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock valued at $14,862,264. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,976 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,939 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after purchasing an additional 812,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,204,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,965,000 after buying an additional 596,358 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

